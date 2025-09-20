/Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan calls Gaurav Khanna ‘overrated’ for THIS reason

The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 is set to be explosive, as host Salman Khan takes contestants to task for their recent behaviour inside the house. Among those under fire is television actor Gaurav Khanna, who faced Salman’s sharpest criticism yet for staying under the radar and avoiding active participation.

Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna

In the promo released by the channel, Salman is seen questioning Gaurav’s lack of involvement. After Farhana Bhatt mimicked fellow contestants during a fun task, Salman asked Gaurav for feedback. Gaurav casually remarked that Farhana did well, prompting Salman to snap back, “That’s exactly what you’re doing in the house, just reviewing, not playing.”

Salman didn’t stop there. He highlighted how Gaurav had barely been visible during the week, remarking, “Gaurav, aap front foot par khelne se ghabra rahe ho. Poore hafte mein sirf 20 minutes dikhai diye ho, palak jhapko aur aap gayab.” The host went further, warning him that the most dreaded label for any actor is being called “overrated.”

Housemates agreed to Salman’s views

Salman Khan's criticism sparked nods of agreement from the housemates, many of whom had already questioned Gaurav’s approach. During a task where contestants had to pick who didn’t deserve to feature in the Bigg Boss thumbnail, names like Basir, Amaal, and Neelam unanimously chose Gaurav.

Neelam accused him of only playing when it suited him, while Basir grilled him on his contributions till week four. Amaal added that Gaurav, along with Praneet and Awez, often created unnecessary drama just to secure screen time during Weekend Ka Vaar. When Salman asked the housemates about Gaurav’s role in the captaincy task, Mridul quipped that his only contribution was clapping.

Will Gaurav change his game?

While Gaurav defended himself by saying he would perform “at the right time,” Salman’s harsh words may prove to be a turning point in his journey. Social media has already lit up with debates, with some fans agreeing with Salman’s assessment and others arguing that Gaurav’s subtle strategy is misunderstood.

This confrontation has raised the stakes for the Anupamaa actor, who now faces pressure to prove his worth in the coming weeks. Whether he rises to the challenge or continues to fly under the radar remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, this Weekend Ka Vaar could mark the toughest reality check of his Bigg Boss stint so far.