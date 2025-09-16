/Bigg Boss 19: Post elimination, Nagma Mirajkar apologises to her fans, pens emotional note

Bigg Boss 19 has become the hot topic with every twist and turn, fights for tasks, and arguments. The fans were in shock when double elimination was announced, in which Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janiszek had to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house. Now, post elimination from the reality show, Nagma has penned a lengthy note for her fans and even apologised.

Nagma Mirajkar's emotional note: 'This isn't an end, it's just a chapter'

Nagma took to Instagram, where she shared a snippet from the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode. In the caption, she wrote: “Ke dil abhi bhara nahi. I never thought I would be out so soon. Apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. These are lessons I’ll carry with me forever.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Being part of this journey was one of the biggest opportunities of my life, and for that, I am endlessly grateful. Every laugh, every tear, every silence, and every memory inside will always stay close to my heart. I’ll truly miss the feeling of living in that house.. While my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect", Nagma added.

On speaking about her partner, “I’m going to root for my love, Awez, and I can’t wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!”.

"Thank you to everyone who sent me love, strength, and prayers. This journey was mine, but you made it feel like ours. I loved watching all the edits; it made me so emotional. Forever grateful. Forever learning. Alhamdulillah. Until next time".

Bigg Boss 19: Latest Weekend Ka War update

Farah Khan, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence on September 13, called out Nehal for creating an issue out of a small matter and trying to send out a false claim that Amaal Mallik had physically hurt her intentionally during the task. Mincing no words, Farah called out Nehal’s behaviour and gave her a placard with the words “Woman Card” written on it and addressed her firmly.