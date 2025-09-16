/K-pop group Super Junior member Choi Siwon reacts to the hate after his Charlie Kirk tribute post

K-pop idol and member of boy group Super Junior, Choi Siwon, is caught up in a controversy after his tribute to US President Donald Trump's ally and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. After facing backlash for his tribute post, Choi Siwon has reacted to all the angst of netizens.

What did Choi Siwon say after facing anger from netizens?

In response to all the anger and criticism he has reportedly received for his Instagram stories, Siwon shared his point of view on Bubble. As per the report, he said, "I'd like to explain, since there has been so much talk about my post related to mourning Charlie Kirk. He was a Christian, the head of a household, and a husband. Regardless of the circumstances, the fact that he lost his life in a shooting while giving a lecture in front of countless college students is a heartbreaking tragedy beyond any political stance. That is why I mourned him".

He further said, "After posting, I was grateful for the media’s attention, but since it seemed that my intentions were being interpreted differently by the press and others, I believed my sincere heart had already been conveyed and thus decided to take the post down. However, since there is still much interest even now, I wanted to offer this explanation".

Siwon has responded to a post on Instagram, shared by a user, which stated, "#WeHateYouForever_SIWON” and “#SIWON_OUT”. But his comment 'I LOVE YOU' in the post angered the netizens. One user wrote, "The way you think this is nonsense and keep acting weird, bro this is serious and you are literally a ZIONIST those are not your haters those are your fans who are attacking you right now can you wake up and behave like a grown a** man???". Another user wrote, "Tone deaf, hypocrite, no shame at all, i feel sorry for the other members to have people like you in the group". "@siwonchoi can you just shut up? Are you wanting suju to go the hell?", wrote the third user.

All about Choi Siwon

Choi Siwon is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, and model. Apart from being a member of the K-pop boy group, he is also part of several K-dramas, including She Was Pretty, Revolutionary Love, SF8, My Fellow Citizens!, Skip Beat!, Love is for Suckers, DNA Lover, The Man in the Mask, and Stage of Youth, among others.

Choi has joined many UNICEF campaigns since 2010. He was appointed as the special representative of the South Korea committee for UNICEF on November 12, 2015. In 2023, Choi was named the PR Ambassador of the 14th Gwangju Biennale.