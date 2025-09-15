Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on losing National Award to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan created a storm by winning the category for Best Actor Award 2025 at the National Film Awards for Atlee’s blockbuster Jawan. While fans of the superstar erupted in celebration, a section of cinephiles argued that Manoj Bajpayee’s hard-hitting performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was more deserving. Finally, the veteran actor has responded to the debate with his trademark candour.

Manoj Bajpayee calls comparisons a “useless conversation”

As per India Today reports, Bajpayee addressed the ongoing comparisons between him and Shah Rukh Khan. The Family Man actor brushed aside the chatter, saying, “It is a useless conversation because it is gone. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a very special film in my filmography, as was Joram. But I don’t discuss these things because it is a very loser conversation. It is in the past, and it should be left alone.”

Manoj Bajpayee on awards losing relevance

Bajpayee, a four-time National Award winner, also expressed concern over how prestigious honours are evolving. He suggested that many award ceremonies, including the National Awards, are gradually losing credibility due to increasing preference for commercial cinema. “It’s not just about National Awards- it’s about all awards that were once revered. They should seriously rethink how they operate. Respect doesn’t come from trophies; it comes from the choices you make as an actor,” he said.

Scepticism about award shows

The acclaimed actor further revealed his scepticism about the concept of award shows in itself. “For me, the idea of an award show is wrong. I attend them out of respect for organisers, but at the end of the day, it’s just a piece of decoration in your house. You don’t stand in front of it every day saying, ‘Wow, I got this’.”

Though this award did not go to Manoj Bajpayee, the actor is known to be one of India’s finest actors in Bollywood. With multiple National Awards under his belt for films like Satya (1998), Pinjar (2003), and Aligarh (2016), he has won the heart of fans across India.