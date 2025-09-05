/Waiting for Inspector Zende? Watch these Manoj Bajpayee gems on Netflix, Prime and more

Manoj Bajpayee has consistently proven why he’s among the best in Indian cinema so while we wait for the release of Inspector Zende here are some of his best perfromnces and where to watch them.
Manoj Bajpayee is one of India’s finest actors, celebrated for his unmatched versatility and ability. He has built a career filled with unforgettable performances that resonate with audiences. As we wait for the release of his upcoming film, Inspector Zende, let's watch some of his best work across OTT platforms.
This cult classic by Ram Gopal Varma marked Manoj Bajpayee’s breakthrough performance. Bajpayee brought an unmatched raw energy and authenticity to the role in this gangster film that helped redefine the genre. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
In this hard-hitting drama, Bajpayee plays Inspector Samar Pratap Singh, an honest police officer who takes on the corrupt political system in Bihar. His intense performance won him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
Set during the Partition of India, Pinjar tells the haunting story of Puro, a young woman abducted by a man from a rival community. Bajpayee delivers one of his most powerful performances as Rashid, a deeply conflicted man torn between love and guilt. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
Anurag Kashyap’s epic two-part crime saga gave Bajpayee another career-defining role as Sardar Khan, the vengeful patriarch determined to get revenge. The movie is regarded as one of the best Indian crime dramas ever made. You can watch the film on Netflix.
In this moving biographical drama, Bajpayee portrays Professor Ramchandra Siras, a man suspended from his job due to his sexuality. His restrained and heartbreaking performance captured the quiet dignity and pain of a man fighting for acceptance. You can watch the film on Zee5.
Manoj Bajpayee plays Ganpat Bhonsle, a retired police constable living a lonely existence who finds purpose when he befriends a young migrant girl and her brother. You can watch the film on SonyLIV.
Manoj Bajpayee plays Man Singh, the leader of a feared bandit gang. Though his screen time is limited, his commanding presence leaves a lasting impression. You can watch the film on Zee5.
Manoj Bajpayee delivers a heartfelt performance as Arun Batra, a man caught between tradition and modernity. His nuanced acting beautifully portrays the vulnerability and quiet strength of the character. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.