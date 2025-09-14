/Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri gets preponed, actor reveals the new release date

The highly awaited romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, will now arrive earlier than expected. Originally scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, Dharma Productions, backed rom-com will now hit theatres on December 31, 2025.

Kartik Aaryan made the announcement on Sunday through his social media handles, sharing a glimpse from the wrap-up celebrations. “Your last day of the year is with us. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025. The year ends but Love Begins,” the actor wrote.

A year-end love story on the big screen

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday). Shot extensively across Europe and Rajasthan, the romantic drama promises a combination of contemporary emotions, humour and heartwarming moments. The cast also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, this project reunites Aaryan and Panday after six years, since their 2019 project Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their on-screen pairing has been a fan favourite, and audiences are already excited about seeing them together again.

Fan reactions

Fans quickly flooded the announcement post with excitement. Some called it “the perfect New Year’s gift,” and others were curious about the impact of the date shift, especially with other big films lined up during the festive season. One user commented, “Ending the year with Kartik and Ananya feels just right.”

The stars professional route

Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 and will soon headline Chand Mera Dil, another Dharma romance set to release later this year. Kartik Aaryan, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is busy with Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, Captain India, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and a romantic drama with Sreeleela.

Shooting timeline and wrap

The film went on floors in May 2025, with Dharma Productions confirming the start on social media. Earlier this month, the team completed the shoot, with Kartik praising Ananya as a “wonderful co-star” and calling the experience “a rollercoaster ride filled with joy.”