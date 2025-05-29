Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reunite on set

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were spotted on the sets of their upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie is currently being filmed in Europe. The duo were spotted filming a scene in a roadside restaurant.

Their first reunion since Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan last worked together in the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tu Meri Main Tera officially went on floors in May. The movie is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Exciting releases ahead for both stars

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on February 13, 2026.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have other interesting projects lined up. Kartik will also appear in the yet-to-be-titled romantic drama with Sreeleela. The project will be directed by Anurag Basu, known for direct hit films like Murder and Barfi.

As for Ananya, she is fresh off the success of Kesari Chapter 2, a historical drama based on true events. She co-starred with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The actress will also star alongside Lakshya in the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni and follows the lives of two engineering students as they navigate college life.

