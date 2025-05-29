Priyanka Chopra shares a sweet love-filled post with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never stop hyping each other when either of them is with their fans or doing what they do best. They also never shy from showing off their love. We couldn’t stop admiring at the two as Priyanka shared a sweet photo with Nick while on a boat ride.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas continue to romance each other

Priyanka shared a cute love-filled picture with Nick against the stunning backdrop of a twilight city skyline which looked like New York. The two can be seen enjoying a cute boat ride with the glowing skyscrapers behind them.

The two kept it casual. While Priyanka was seen dressed in a beige-toned outfit and a Yankees cap, Nick wore a cream-coloured sweatshirt. He looked at Priyanka with a loving expression.

Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote “Mine.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.

Priyanka Chopra's projects

On the work front, Priyanka will reportedly star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but it’s yet to be confirmed. She will also be seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Priyanka also has sequel to highly anticipated web series, Citadel. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Nick is meanwhile busy with his music and Broadway shows. The two balance their times between their career and daughter Malti. In previous interviews, they have confirmed that when one is busier than the other, the less stressed one takes care of Malti.