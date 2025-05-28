X-Men: Marvel reportedly eyeing Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston to play Professor X

The casting for the MCU's planned mutant saga is underway. Recent reports have said that the studio is looking at big-name Hollywood actors to play the roles of Professor X, Magneto, and Storm. While there has been plenty of speculation that Denzel Washington is in talks to play Magneto, it seems the studio is eyeing Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston for the role of Professor X.

Bryan Cranston eyed for Professor X

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Kevin Feige is very interested in casting Bryan Cranston for the role of Charles Xavier. But they haven't approached the actor regarding this. Bryan Cranston would be a great choice for the role because he has expressed interest in playing the X-Men villain, Mister Sinister.

According to a report by Comicbookmovie, Cranston said, "I want to play an antagonist a fraction smarter than the protagonist, never dumbed down to give the hero an easy win. That's frustrating and boring to watch. Actually, that was the character, I’ll admit. Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about."

Cranston not keen on recycled roles

The actor also shared that he has no interest in playing a role that has already made its live-action debut "I guess it’s a selfish standpoint. I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before. I don’t want to be compared like 'Well, his Commissioner Gordon was yada yada yada'... I don't want to do that. I want to take something that hasn’t been done."

X-Men return in Avengers: Doomsday

It remains to be seen if Marvel can change the actor's mind. For now, MCU fans will have to wait, at least until around the release of Avengers: Doomsday, for casting announcements. For now, we can look forward to seeing the cast of the original X-Men movies reprise their roles in Doomsday, where they will be teaming up with the Avengers to take on Doctor Doom.