Mirai: First teaser for the upcoming fantasy epic has dropped| Watch

The first teaser for the highly anticipated Telugu fantasy movie Mirai has dropped. Mirai stars Hanu-Man fame Teja Sajja in the lead as a warrior chosen to protect humanity. The short teaser packs in a lot of impressive visuals and promises an action-packed tale of good vs evil.

What is Mirai about?

While plot details remain under wraps, we do know that Teja Sajja plays a warrior who is tasked with protecting nine powerful scriptures that hold the secrets of immortality from the hands of evil. The teaser also shows us that the movie will be set in two different periods. One is set in ancient India, and the other is set in the modern day.

The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni, who directed the 2024 fantasy adventure film Karthikeya 2. Karthik co-wrote the script with Manibabu Karanam. The music for Mirai is composed by Gowra Hari.

Speaking about the movie, Karthik Gattamneni said, "With Mirai, we set out to create a world where the timeless essence of Indian Itihaasa meets the pulse and thrill of a modern action-adventure. It’s our humble attempt to present an Indian story to the world in a way that’s never been seen before."

Teja Sajja hopes to recreate Hanu-Man magic

This will be Teja Sajja's second fantasy film following the blockbuster hit Hanu-Man, where he played the role of Hanumanthu, a young man who is granted the power of Hanuman to protect his village. The movie received rave reviews from critics and audiences and grossed an impressive ₹350 crores ($40.8 million) against a ₹40($4.6 million) crore budget.

No doubt that Teja is hoping to recreate the success of Hanu-Man, and from what we see in the teaser, Mirai is on the right track. The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Manchu Manoj, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Jayaram, Koushik Mahata, and Ritika Nayak. German actress Tanja Keller will be making her Indian film debut in the movie.

Mirai will be hitting the big screen worldwide on September 5, 2025.