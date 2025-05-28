Tourist Family set to make its OTT debut, find out where and when

The Tamil hit family comedy-drama Tourist Family will be making its OTT debut soon. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family was a surprise hit at the box office and received rave reviews from critics and audiences, and soon you will be able to stream the movie from the comfort of your home.

What is Tourist Family about?

The movie follows an immigrant family from Sri Lanka who move to India in search of a better life. The movie grossed over 77 crores ($8.9 million) at the global box office against a budget of 7 crores ($816K).

The movie began production in September 2024 and wrapped in January 2025. The movie is co-produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The cinematography was helmed by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Barath Vikraman, and the music was composed by Sean Roldan.

Tourist Family boasts an ensemble cast that includes M. Sasikumar, Simran, Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh Jagan, M. S. Bhaskar, Ramkumar Prasanna, and Ramesh Thilak.

When and where to stream it?

The OTT rights for Tourist Family were acquired by JioHotstar, and the original streaming debut of the movie was pushed back by two weeks due to its successful run at the box office. Tourist Family will be streaming on JioHotstar on June 2.