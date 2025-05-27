Hera Pheri 3 controversy: Akshay Kumar reacts to Paresh Rawal's exit from franchise, says 'It is a serious matter...'

Ever since the announcement of Hera Pheri 3, there have been a lot of dramas unfolding behind the scenes, be it Paresh Rawal exiting the franchise, or Akshay Kumar filing a lawsuit against the veteran actor. Now, Akshay has finally reacted to the matter during the Housefull 5 trailer launch.

Akshay Kumar breaks his silence on Paresh Rawal's abrupt exit from Hera Phera franchise

During the trailer launch event of Housefull 5 in Mumbai, he was asked if people on the internet are saying that Paresh Rawal is foolish to leave the franchise, he quickly replied, "Firstly, I'd like to tell you that such kind of word for my co-star foolish is something I'd not appreciate".

Also read: Unni Mukundan denies assaulting his former PR manager over Tovino praise

He defended Paresh Rawal by stating that he has been working with him for the past 32 years and are very good friends. He also mentioned that Paresh is a great actor and admires him.

Regarding the lawsuit Akshay Kumar said, "I don't think this is a place where I am going to talk about it because...it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the courts. Hence, I don't think I am going to speak about it here".

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's legal face-off

Recently Paresh Rawal responded to Akshay Kumar's lawsuit on X and wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest”.

Also read: Marco actor Unni Mukundan accused of beating up his manager for praising Tovino Thomas

The legal fight began when reports of Akshay Kumar's production company Cape of Good Films decided to file a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. On May 18, before the case, Paresh Rawal had even shared on X handle that, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director". Paresh Rawal had previously played the role of Baburao in the first two installments of Hera Pheri.