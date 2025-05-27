Kannappa: Hard drive containing crucial scenes from the movie reportedly goes missing

According to multiple reports, a hard disk containing crucial scenes from the upcoming Telugu movie Kannappa has gone missing. Reddy Vijay Kumar, the executive producer at TwentyFour Frames Factory Private Limited, has filed a police complaint.

In his statement, he said that the hard drive containing crucial content of Kannappa was recently dispatched by courier from HIV Studios in Mumbai to his office located in Filmnagar.

According to the report, the parcel containing the hard drive was reportedly received by Raghu, an office boy working at the Filmnagar office. Raghu then handed over the package to a woman called Charitha. Since then, both individuals have been missing. A police investigation is currently underway.

Star-studded fantasy epic

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is a fantasy movie that follows Kannappa, played by Vishnu Manchu, who also wrote the screenplay. Kannappa is a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The film boasts a star-studded cast and features cameos from some of the biggest stars in the country.

Prabhas will be playing the role of Rudra and is said to have a 30-minute extended cameo in the film. Along with Prabhas, the film will feature a cameo from Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati, and Mohanlal as Kirāta. There are rumours that Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith will also make cameo appearances, but no official confirmation has been made.

A high-budget production

The film has been made on a budget of ₹200 crore ($23.3 million), with cinematography by Sheldon Chau, and music composed by Stephen Devassy. Filming began on September 25, 2023, in New Zealand and concluded in May 2024 in Hyderabad.

The ensemble cast includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Yogi Babu, Devaraj, and Siva Balaji. Kannappa will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen worldwide on June 27, 2025.