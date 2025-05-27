Marco actor Unni Mukundan accused of beating up his manager for praising Tovino Thomas

Marco actor Unni Mukundan seems to have landed in trouble. A new report claims that a police complaint has been registered against Unni for allegedly physically and verbally abusing his former manager for praising Tovino Thomas in a Facebook post.

Police complaint filed in Kochi

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Unni Mukundan's former manager Vipin Kumar has filed a complaint with the Info Park Police in Kochi after he received treatment at a hospital for his wounds.

The report also states that a full statement has been taken from the alleged victim, who claims that he has had a strained relationship with Unni for a while now. Vipin said that the actor beat him up in his apartment in Kochi for praising Tovino Thomas's new film Narivetta on Facebook.

Not the actor's first legal controversy

This is not the first time Unni Mukundan has found himself in legal trouble. Back in 2018, the actor was accused by a woman of sexual harassment. However, The Kerala High Court dismissed the case against him in 2023.

Unnu Mukundan achieved national attention after the release of his action film Marco, the movie earned the title of the most violent Indian film ever made and was a big hit at the box office. The movie grossed over 110 crores($12.8 million) at the box office against a budget of 30 crores($3.5 million).