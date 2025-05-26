Kamal Haasan reveals he felt ‘jealous’ watching Joju George in Iratta

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life is one of the season's most anticipated films. The actor and the filmmaker are reuniting on screen after 37 long years, and so the expectations from Thug Life are huge. While Haasan plays the lead protagonist, the film also stars Simbu, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf among others.



On Sunday, at the film’s audio launch, Haasan heaped praises on Malayalam actor Joju George, which left the latter visibly emotional.



Kamal Haasan lauds Joju George’s performance in Iratta

During the audio launch in Chennai, Kamal Haasan confessed that he was initially unfamiliar with Joju George’s work. Haasan admitted he discovered Joju George’s brilliance after watching the Malayalam film Iratta.



Kamal Haasan, who has portrayed dual roles in over 30 films, expressed genuine admiration, saying Joju George brought something refreshingly unique to the double-role genre. “You could clearly see the difference between the two characters. It wasn’t just clever editing—it was powerful acting. I felt jealous watching him perform,” Kamal said.

Joju George tears up

Kamal Haasan’s praise left Joju visibly moved. Present at the event, Joju George teared up on being complimented by the veteran star. Joju George, who plays a supporting role in Thug Life, stood quietly as the auditorium applauded his talent and Kamal Haasan’s graciousness. The moment became a heartwarming highlight of the event and quickly gained traction on social media.

Kamal Haasan has co-written and acted in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which has Simbu playing a character with negative shades. Thug Life will be releasing in India on June 5, 2025.