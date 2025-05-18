Thug Life: Release date, plot and more to know about Kamal Haasan starrer

Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Thug Life's trailer was unveiled yesterday. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the veteran star on the silver screen after quite some time. From release date to cast to plot details, all you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Plot and cast of Thug Life

The trailer of Thug Life was unveiled on May 17 and it showcased how Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker(played by Kamal Haasan), a powerful gangster's reappearance clashes with his son after he was presumed dead. The film will also show Kamal Haasan's early days, his strong bond with his son, and how they turn against each other.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Joju George, Abhirami, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chetan and Rajshri Deshpande among others.

Cinematography, release date, and more

Thug Life's music is be composed by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and cinematography is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran. While A. Sreekar Prasad serves as the film editor. Presumably, the film will be released on the OTT platform Netflix as the post-streaming rights were acquired for approximately around ₹150 crore. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, who also co-wrote the script with Kamal Haasan, Thug Life is set to release worldwide in standard IMAX on June 5, 2025.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after 38 years

Thug Life marks the collaboration of veteran stars of the industry, i.e., Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Kamal Haasan. The duo had worked together in the 1987 Tamil language film Nayakan. It is loosely based on the life of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudailiar and inspired from the iconic 1972 Hollywood movie The Godfather.