Published: May 16, 2025, 09:05 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 09:05 IST

Story highlights The first trailer for the upcoming gangster drama Thug Life will be dropping soon. The movie reunites Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades.

Show Full Article

The first trailer for the upcoming gangster drama Thug Life will be dropping soon. The movie reunites Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam last worked together on the critically acclaimed 1984 gangster drama Nayakan. The movie won three National Awards, including Best Actor for Kamal Haasan. The movie was also featured in Time Magazine's "All-Time 100 Best Films" list. Fans are hoping that Thug Life can recreate Nayakan's magic.

The first trailer for Thug Life will drop tomorrow at 5 PM IST. The script for the film was co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The music for the movie will be composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman. The cinematography will be helmed by Ravi K. Chandran and edited by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad.

In the movie, Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a powerful gangster who was presumed dead and whose reappearance puts him on a collision path with his son. The supporting cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Tanikella Bharani.

Thug Life will be released in all major Indian languages and hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025