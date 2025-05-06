The first teaser for the highly anticipated Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is here. Sun Pictures dropped a quick glimpse of the upcoming movie and marked the start of the 100-day countdown for the movie's release in August.

A star-studded line-up

The short teaser didn't give much about the plot, but we did get a glimpse of Rajinikanth staring at the horizon, a clear homage to his role in Mani Ratnam's Thalapathi. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for directing hits like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

While the plot of the movie remains under wraps, we do know that the movie will deal with gold smuggling and will not be connected to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The movie has a lot of celebrity cameos including Nagarjuna, Upendra and Dileep. There is also a rumour that Bollywood star Aamir Khan will be making his Tamil debut in the movie.

The Coolie cast

The supporting cast of the movie includes Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Pooja Hegde will be making a cameo in a song.

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie will be released worldwide on August 14, 2025.

