Mohanlal's crime thriller Thudarum is gearing up for a Tamil release. The Tamil version of the hit Malayalam movie will be called Thodarum and will be hitting theatres across Tamil Nadu soon. The movie has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and is going strong at the box office.

Mohanlal shared the first Tamil trailer for Thodarum, which will hit the big screen on May 9th. The Malayalam version of the movie has grossed over 160 crores ($18.6 million) worldwide against a budget of 28 crores ($3.2 million). The movie has the second-best opening day collection for a Malayalam film behind Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

What is Thudarum about?

In the movie, Mohanlal plays a taxi driver named Shanmugham, who lives an idyllic life with his wife Lalitha, played by Shobana, and their two children. However, when Shanmugham accidentally gets dragged into a police investigation, his life slowly starts to unravel.

The movie reunited the iconic pair of Mohanlal and Shobana after 16 years. They have acted together in over 50 films such as Nadodikkattu, Thenmavin Kombath, Pavithram, and Minnaram. The movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy, whose last film, Saudi Vellakka, won the National Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film.

Star-studded supporting cast

The supporting cast of Thudarum includes Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Amritha Varshini, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Irshad.

Thodarum will be released across Tamil Nadu on May 7th, 2025.

