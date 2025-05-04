Fresh off the success of his crime thriller Thudarum, which has been dominating the box office, director Tharun Moorthy has officially confirmed that his upcoming film Torpedo, starring Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das, will begin filming by the end of 2025. The movie will be a thriller written by actor Binu Pappu.

Thudarum's massive success at the box office

Thudarum, which stars Mohanlal and Shobana, has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics and has grossed over 150 crores ($17.5 million) since its release on March 25.

Tharun Moorthy on Torpedo

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tharun Moorthy shared details about the project, saying, “My next project is with Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das. We just announced the project in fact. It’s titled Torpedo and is a kind of thriller that has been written by my colleague Binu Pappu, who is an actor and associate director. We have a great working relationship. The music is by Sushin Shyam, Vivek Harshan is the editor and the cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid. Ashiq Usman is the producer. We will start shooting the film at the end of the year.”

The journey continues....!!

Busy year ahead for Fahadh and Arjun

Fahadh Faasil had a great run at the box office in 2024 with projects like Maamannan, Aavesham, and Pushpa 2, and has five other projects lined up in 2025, including the Mammootty and Mohanlal project with director Mahesh Narayanan.

As for Arjun Das, the actor played the villain in the recently released blockbuster Good Bad Ugly, which starred Ajith and grossed over 242 crores ($28 million) worldwide. The film will be streaming on Netflix soon.

Torpedo also stars Premalu actor Naslen and Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi in major roles.

