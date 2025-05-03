The upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps will mark the live-action debut of one of Marvel's most infamous villains, Galactus the World Eater. Ever since the trailer for the movie earlier this month, MCU fans have been hoping for a better look at the villain, and now we have it, thanks to some new promo art for the movie.

Who is Galactus?

In the comics, Galactus was once a mortal man who tried to prevent the destruction of his universe before the Big Bang. But when his plans fail, he accidentally merges with the new universe and becomes a powerful cosmic entity that must feed off entire worlds to live. He will be played by Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson in First Steps.

Galactus uses his emissary, the Silver Surfer, an alien he imbued with his power to scout out worlds for him to devour. Multiple people take on the mantle in the comics. In the MCU, we will see the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, played by actress Julia Garner. Bal is the immortal Empress of the planet Zenn-La, who voluntarily serves Galactus in exchange for him sparing her homeworld.

MCU's first family gears up for a cosmic showdown

The main cast of the movie includes Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a worldwide release on 25 July 2025.

