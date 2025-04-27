According to a report, the upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday will have a few surprise cameos from Marvel heroes and villains. These will be characters from the comics who have not made an appearance in the MCU yet.

Most likely, these will be variants from across the multiverse, and the report also claims that most of these will be one-and-done appearances of lesser-known superheroes and villains from the comics.

New characters will not be original creations

According to insider @Cryptic4KQual, "I hear they will introduce a few one-off heroes/villains we've never seen for both Doomsday and [Secret Wars]. You'll probably never see them again on the big screen after this saga ends."

"When I say never seen before, I don't mean original characters," he added. "They're not making up people out of nowhere. Characters that already exist but have never been seen on the big screen."

He went on to add that, "[They're] most likely heroes from other worlds we've never seen that would be easily disposable. I don't think they'd want to stain the main timeline with new people never seen in any form of TV or Film media and have them stay for a long time."

The Avengers take on Doctor Doom

The next Avengers movie will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the villain. According to the rumour mill, Doom is trying to save his own Earth from an extinction-type event that threatens the entire multiverse.

Doom is willing to sacrifice all the other universes to save his own and has assembled a team of heroes and villains from across the multiverse. This forces the Avengers to team up with the X-Men to take him on.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

