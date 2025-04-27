A new teaser for the upcoming Alien: Earth series has dropped. It sets an epic clash between the Xenomorph and four other dangerous alien species. In the new teaser, a voice-over reveals that along with the Xenomorph, four other dangerous species were sent to Earth for study.

Advertisment

Also Read: Sex Education star Emma Mackey rumoured to be cast as the White Witch in Netflix's Narnia

A deadly experiment gone wrong

Whoever came up with that idea hasn't seen any horror movies. The events of the show kick off after the ship crash-lands on Earth after the Xenomorph gets loose. A group of space marines is sent to deal with it, and now it looks like they will be facing off against a lot more.

Advertisment

All-new teaser for #AlienEarth - premiering this summer on FX. pic.twitter.com/fmJNtMWJKn — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 26, 2025

Also Read: Martin Scorsese joins Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound as executive producer

Advertisment

Could an Alien V Predator project be in the cards?

Now, this may be a wishful thing, but it would drive fans wild if one of the other alien species turned out to be a Predator, setting up another clash between the two monsters or at least leading into one in the future. The idea is not far-fetched after all, both the Alien and Predator franchises have been going through a revival and have a few planned movies and TV shows in their lineup, so another showdown between the two could be in the cards.

Also Read: 'She launched a fake MeToo allegation': Megyn Kelly calls out Blake Lively at TIME100 Gala

An ensemble cast

We will have to wait for Alien: Earth to come out to find out. The upcoming series is created by Noah Hawley (Legion) and the main cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther, with supporting roles played by Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, and Babou Ceesay.

Incoming report from Weyland-Yutani: CRITICAL GESTATION COMPLETE. #AlienEarthFX premieres this Summer on FX | @Hulu pic.twitter.com/q4UlVDUEX5 — IGN (@IGN) April 26, 2025

Alien: Earth is expected to stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.

Also Read: Elle Fanning teases surprising plot twist in Predator: Badlands at CinemaCon