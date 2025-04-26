Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese signs on as executive producer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound ahead of its Cannes premiere next month. The movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar.

Neeraj Ghaywan returns to Cannes after Masaan success

Ghaywan's 2015 movie Masaan, which starred Richa Chadda and Vicky Kaushal, was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won two awards, the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prix de l'Avenir.

Karan Johar announces Scorsese’s involvement

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the news that Martin Scorsese has joined the project as an executive producer after watching the movie.

“Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having @martinscorsese_, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound’s powerful story with audiences around the world!”

Homebound set for Cannes debut in May

Neeraj Ghaywan co-wrote the script for Homebound with Sumit Roy. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.

