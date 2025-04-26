Happy Birthday Jet Li: From Fearless to Hero, here are 6 must-see movies starring the action legend

6 must-see movies starring the action legend
Happy Birthday Jet Li. In a career spanning over four decades, martial arts star Jet Li has entertained fans across the world. The actor has captured audiences with his high-octane action and charismatic acting. Whether it was folk heroes or taking on gangsters, the actor has some impressive movies under his belt. The actor is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. Let’s take a look at six of his must-watch films.
Black Mask (1996)
In this sleek superhero comedy, Jet Li stars as Tsui Chik, a librarian by day and masked vigilante by night. The movie shows off the actor's comedic chops and is a fun ride.
Fist of Legend (1994)
Set in 1914, Jet Li stars as a martial arts student who is looking into the murder of his master. The movie is a remake of Bruce Lee's classic Fist of Fury and is one of Li's best movies.
Fearless (2006)
Based on the life of renowned martial artist Huo Yuanjia, who took on the corrupt British and Japanese forces ruling over China. The movie is filled with incredible action sequences that will have your heart racing.
Hero (2002)
Set in ancient China, Jet Li stars as a mysterious warrior who is tasked with hunting down six assassins. The movie is visually stunning with a story that will leave you guessing. The movie received an Oscar nomination and is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the actor's career.
Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
Jet Li collaborated with legendary filmmaker Luc Besson. The movie follows a Chinese police officer who is sent to France to arrest a Chinese mob boss but finds himself in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase after he is framed for murder.
Once Upon a Time in China (1991)
The movie that made Jet Li a superstar, he stars as the legendary Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-hung. The movie is a must-watch and is considered to be one of the most influential martial arts movies of all time.