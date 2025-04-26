Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is promoting his recently released movie Ground Zero, shared his love for the Netflix series Adolescence and talked about why it would be nearly impossible to make a show like that in India.

Adolescence was created by writer Jack Thorne (Wonder) and actor Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) and follows the story of a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a girl from his school.

Hashmi on the technical brilliance of the show

Speaking with News18, Emraan Hashmi talked about the technical brilliance of the show, saying, “Adolescence has worked mostly because of its subject matter – the pitfalls of growing up in these times and social media. But inherently, it’s such a risky project because it’s just four episodes where each one is shot in a single take."

He went on to explain why making the show in India would be difficult, saying, “If you put that across to a producer over here, I would say that nine out of ten of them would tell you, ‘Are you out of your mind?’ It would be a logistical nightmare. 13 minutes into a shot, someone may goof up, and we would’ve to do the entire thing again. What would happen to the budget? We would need a director who leads the team, to be audacious and mad enough to make a show that way."

What is Ground Zero about?

Meanwhile, Hashmi's latest movie, Ground Zero, is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is based on the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and how he and his team tracked down the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament.

WION Review of Ground Zero

In her review of the film, WION’s Shomini Sen wrote, "Ground Zero is well-intended but doesn’t offer anything new. Kashmir and terrorism in the state is a topic that evokes strong emotions among all of us. Ground Zero provides a tried and tested story. It oscillates between presenting facts as they are and being a commercial action thriller."

