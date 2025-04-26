Superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted flying economy class on an IndiGo flight, winning the hearts of fans once again. In a viral video, the actor is seen greeting fans after entering the flight and taking his seat. Passengers cheered, celebrated, and captured the special moment on their phones.

The actor, known for his humility, smiled, waved at the crowd, and gave them a thumbs-up. This isn't the first time Rajinikanth has surprised fans by travelling in economy class and warmly acknowledging them. In March last year, he was similarly spotted on a flight from Andhra Pradesh.

THATS RIGHT. I GOT தலைவர் தரிசனம்!!!!!!!!



Crying. Shivering. Heart beating peakeddddddd 😫😫😫😫😫😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/an99qee51a — Paaru Kumudha Pathikum (@Edukudaa) April 25, 2025

Rajinikanth's next big project: Coolie

Rajinikanth will next appear in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Kanagaraj is well known for creating the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) with hit movies like Leo, Kaithi, and Vikram, interconnected yet standalone stories.

However, the director has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of the LCU and will instead focus on the world of gold smuggling. Some fans believe this could be a deliberate misdirection, as Kanagaraj made similar claims about Leo, which later turned out to be linked to the LCU.

Will Coolie be Aamir Khan's Tamil debut?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is rumoured to make his Tamil debut with Coolie. The supporting cast features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Additionally, Pooja Hegde will have a cameo role in the film.

Coolie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 August 2025.