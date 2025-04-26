Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. The Oscar-nominated actor is known for his roles in movies like Kinds of Kindness, The Power of the Dog, and Killers of the Flower Moon. He will be playing the role of Plutarch Heavensbee.

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman had previously played the role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Sunrise on the Reaping is set in the country of Panem, 24 years before the events of the first movie, and follows 16‐year‐old Haymitch Abernathy.

Lionsgate praises Plemons’ casting

Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, spoke about Plemons' casting in a statement saying, “Jesse is one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a proven record of picking his roles selectively. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special.”

Set during the 50th Hunger Games

Haymitch Abernathy is from District 12 and was chosen as a tribute to participate in the 50th Hunger Games. Actor Woody Harrelson previously played the role in The Hunger Games movies, where he served as a mentor for Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be directed by Francis Lawrence. The rest of the cast includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. The movie is scheduled for a November 20, 2026, release.

