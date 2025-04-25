New posters for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, have dropped. Lionsgate has released 12 stylish new posters featuring Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, and more from the upcoming instalment in the franchise.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'A force on set': Ana de Armas on working with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spinoff Ballerina

What is Ballerina about?

The film is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will feature an extended cameo from Keanu Reeves as John Wick. It follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), an assassin-in-training under the Director of the Ruska Roma.

Advertisment

Get a good look at the new character posters for #BallerinaMovie. Be seeing you in theaters June 6. pic.twitter.com/Z8WkLmQGSu — Ballerina (@ballerinamovie) April 24, 2025

Also Read: 'I am ready John': John Wick star Donnie Yen shares excitement for 'Caine' Spinoff

Advertisment

The expanding world of John Wick

The film is directed by Len Wiseman, known for his work on the Underworld franchise and Total Recall (2012). The screenplay is penned by Shay Hatten, who previously worked on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Currently, there are three projects set in the John Wick universe in development at Lionsgate: a spinoff based on Donnie Yen’s character Caine, an anime prequel to the first movie, and John Wick 5, which will see Keanu Reeves return as the iconic assassin.

Also Read: John Wick spinoff Ballerina new stills showcase Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus in action

A star-studded ensemble

Ballerina boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda.

Rules and consequences. Watch the new trailer for #BallerinaMovie - in theaters June 6. pic.twitter.com/FnOZuqNR97 — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) March 19, 2025

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

Also Read: Before John Wick 5, fans will get to see Keanu Reeves's Baba Yaga in an animated prequel film