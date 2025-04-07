Donnie Yen shared his excitement to reprise his role as the blind assassin in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Caine. The movie was officially announced at CinemaCon. Caine made his first appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4 as an old friend of the assassin who is forced by the High Table to join the hunt for John Wick.

Advertisment

Also Read: Keanu Reeves's John Wick is not going anywhere: John Wick 5 is happening

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted about the announcement with the caption, “I am ready John.” Yen also spoke to Deadline about returning to the franchise, saying, “The John Wick films have set an immensely high standard for action filmmaking, and I greatly appreciate Lionsgate giving me the opportunity to further elevate the franchise. I am both thrilled and deeply inspired to make this happen.”

Advertisment

Also Read: Robert Pattinson rumoured to play this Greek god in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Director shares vision for the spinoff

Advertisment

The film’s director also spoke about the project during CinemaCon:

“One of my favourite characters in the John Wick world is Caine. To have the chance to dive into his world and discover all his adventures excites us all. We envision a modern-day kung-fu classic that explores the John Wick world, and who better to helm it than Donnie Yen himself? His understanding of the culture, the world and, of course, the action, make him the perfect director for this project.”

Also Read: Two time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón in talks to helm Amazon's James Bond

Anime prequel also in the works

Alongside the Caine movie, Lionsgate also announced an anime prequel set before the events of the first John Wick film. The story will follow the assassin on the mission that cemented his status as the world’s greatest hitman. Tasked by the High Table, Wick must eliminate all his rivals in one night to leave his past behind.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan hits $30 million at box office — Antony Perumbavoor celebrates with Prithviraj