Keanu Reeves will bring back the action with a new film from the John Wick franchise. The ace actor will return as the infamous hitman, as announced by Lionsgate at the recently held CinemaCon.

Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick

Lionsgate also announced that the action franchise is expanding with an animated prequel film as well as a Caine-centric standalone adventure.

As informed before, John Wick franchise also has upcoming Ana de Armas-led Ballerina. The film will release on June 6.

For Ballerina’s exclusives, Ana de Armas stopped at the CinemaCon and showcased an extended look at Ballerina. The action film will have the stunning actress play Eve Macarro, a ballerina who is training to become an assassin, kicks ass as she faces off against several adversaries in an abandoned bar.

Ana has previously opened up about the extensive training she has undergone for Ballerina. Even though she was a part of James Bond film, she said she had to prepare rigorously for four months, working out in the gym and visiting a shooting range in addition to spending hours with the stunt team.

“For ‘Bond,’ I only had three weeks of training. ‘Ballerina’ was a whole other level. This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

As for Keanu Reeves, he will appear in Ballerina before he returns to the screen for “John Wick 5.” The project reunites him with franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Plot details, additional cast members and a production timeline haven’t been revealed.