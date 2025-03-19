Ahead of the trailer release for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Lionsgate has shared new stills featuring Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus. The film is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will feature a cameo from Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

What is Ballerina about?

The film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), an assassin-in-training under The Director of the Ruska Roma. The late Lance Reddick will make his final on-screen appearances as Charon, while Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott.

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) joins the cast as Daniel Pine, a mysterious figure who aids Macarro.

Expanding the John Wick universe

The film is directed by Len Wiseman, known for his work on the Underworld franchise and Total Recall (2012). The screenplay is penned by Shay Hatten, who previously worked on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, with plans for a sequel already in motion, with Ana de Armas reprising her role.

Lionsgate has also announced that John Wick: Chapter 5 is in active development, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role. Additionally, a second spinoff focusing on Donnie Yen’s blind assassin, Caine, is in the works.

Supporting cast

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

