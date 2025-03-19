Disney+ has officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season, even before the release of its upcoming second season. The series, based on Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, was both a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

Advertisment

Also Read: Daredevil: Born Again new BTS pic showcases the Kingpin

Rick Riordan confirms Season 3

The renewal comes just weeks after Riordan revealed that a writers' room had been set up for Season 3. Expressing his excitement, Riordan said in a press release:

Advertisment

"We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favourites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time.”

Also Read: Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie gets official Indian release date

What is Percy Jackson about?

Advertisment

Set in a world where the Greek gods exist in the modern day, the series follows Percy Jackson, a young demigod, and his friends as they battle to stop the rise of the Titans.

The upcoming second season, which wrapped filming earlier this year, is expected to stream in 2025. It will adapt The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s fantasy series. The newly announced third season will adapt The Titan’s Curse.

The tide is turning. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is streaming on @DisneyPlus in 2025. pic.twitter.com/fWlcCvmYGY — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 10, 2024

Also Read: Could Luke Cage make his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

The cast

The show stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The supporting cast includes Daniel Diemer, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Adam Copeland.

The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available for streaming now on Disney+.

Also Read: Diddy had no clue that Kanye would leak their jail video call in new song