A newly leaked behind-the-scenes image from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has given fans a closer look at Wilson Fisk's crackdown on vigilantes. The image showcases a citywide notice featuring Fisk's picture and a hotline number for citizens to report vigilantes, hinting at a major plotline involving his anti-vigilante task force.

Fisk’s takes on New York’s superheroes

With Fisk now the Mayor of New York, his campaign against masked heroes will undoubtedly affect street-level superheroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher. However, it remains unclear whether this will extend to Spider-Man, though there are strong rumours of a Wilson Fisk cameo in Spider-Man 4, possibly tying the two stories together.

Season 2 plot details

Currently filming in New York City, Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will see Matt Murdock facing off against Fisk, who has formed a private army disguised as a law enforcement task force. With the city’s vigilantes being targeted, Matt must decide whether to retake the mantle of Daredevil to fight against the corruption.

Daredevil season 1 streaming on Disney+

The first season, which is now streaming on Disney+, follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) struggling to move on from his Daredevil identity after a personal tragedy. However, when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is elected Mayor of New York, Matt realises he must return as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to stop Fisk's reign.

The cast includes Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again drop weekly on Disney+.

