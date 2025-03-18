Fresh from his Golden Globe win for The Penguin, Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks with DC Studios to play Sergeant Franklin John Rock in the upcoming World War II film Sgt. Rock. The movie is based on the comic book created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert.

Who is Sgt. Rock?

In the comics, Sergeant Franklin John Rock is a highly skilled American soldier who served in the Second World War as part of Easy Company. Though he possesses no superhuman abilities, he is an exceptional fighter and a charismatic leader. Over the years, he has led his squad against formidable Nazi forces and has even taken on supervillains like Per Degaton, a mastermind with the ability to foresee the near future. The character made a brief cameo in the DCU animated series Creature Commandos.

Farrell to join the DCU?

Daniel Craig was initially in talks for the role, but negotiations did not materialise. Now, according to Deadline, Colin Farrell is in discussions to take on the lead role. Meanwhile, Farrell’s portrayal of The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman is confirmed under DC Elseworlds, separate from the main DC Cinematic Universe.

The film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, known for The Protagonists, Challengers, and Queer. Justin Kuritzkes has been tapped to write the screenplay.

While Sgt. Rock is in early development, the DCU is set to officially launch with Superman, directed by James Gunn, which will hit theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

