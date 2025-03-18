Comedian Tracy Morgan, 56, was escorted from the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night (Mar 17) after suffering a nosebleed and vomiting courtside. The game was briefly delayed for 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

Advertisment

A stand-up comedy icon and SNL alum, Morgan is best known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Last O.G.

 

Advertisment

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's drama to get a documentary

Morgan's history of health issues

Advertisment

Morgan, who is diabetic and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, has faced serious health scares before. In 2012, he collapsed at the Sundance Film Festival, and in 2014, he was in a two-week coma following a limousine accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Also Read: Best revenge movies ever made: From Promising Young Woman to John Wick

Details of the incident

According to People, Morgan started feeling unwell during the third quarter, suffering from nose bleeding followed by vomiting. A representative from Madison Square Garden issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery:

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Also Read: Asian Film Awards winners list: India's All We Imagine.... and Santosh win big

Morgan, a lifelong Knicks fan, has not yet commented on the incident. His last public appearance was at the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live (SNL) where he appeared in a sketch alongside Eddie Murphy.

Also Read: Kate Middleton returns to St Patrick’s Day Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guard