Comedian Tracy Morgan, 56, was escorted from the Knicks-Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night (Mar 17) after suffering a nosebleed and vomiting courtside. The game was briefly delayed for 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

Advertisment

A stand-up comedy icon and SNL alum, Morgan is best known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Last O.G.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's drama to get a documentary

Morgan's history of health issues

Advertisment

Morgan, who is diabetic and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010, has faced serious health scares before. In 2012, he collapsed at the Sundance Film Festival, and in 2014, he was in a two-week coma following a limousine accident on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Also Read: Best revenge movies ever made: From Promising Young Woman to John Wick

Details of the incident

According to People, Morgan started feeling unwell during the third quarter, suffering from nose bleeding followed by vomiting. A representative from Madison Square Garden issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery:

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Hope he's good...Tracy Morgan wheeled out of Knicks game after throwing up and appearing to suffer a nosebleed! #tracymorgan #ayoveezy pic.twitter.com/AmdCygzobb — 📍Your Source For Pop Culture News📍 (@AyoVeezy) March 18, 2025

Also Read: Asian Film Awards winners list: India's All We Imagine.... and Santosh win big

Morgan, a lifelong Knicks fan, has not yet commented on the incident. His last public appearance was at the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live (SNL) where he appeared in a sketch alongside Eddie Murphy.

lol Eddie Murphy is playing Tracy Morgan on SNL right now...in front of Tracy Morgan



"James Earl Jones impregnated my mother on the set of Claudine..." pic.twitter.com/ERAStKvMo6 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 17, 2025

Also Read: Kate Middleton returns to St Patrick’s Day Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guard