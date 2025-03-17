From action-packed thrillers to intense dramas, the world of cinema is filled with some of the best revenge movies. It wouldn't be wrong to call this sub-genre one of the most addictive. In this list, we've curated some of the best revenge dramas you simply can't miss - if you haven't watched them already.

8 Revenge Movies That You Should Watch

Promising Young Woman

Streaming on: Zee5

This revenge drama with psychological elements tells the story of Cassie Thomas (played by Carey Mulligan), a woman seeking justice for her best friend, who died by suicide when her alleged rapist was freed from the allegations. With revenge in her mind, the movie revolves around Cassie, who confronts those who take sexual advantage of her intoxication.

The Prestige

Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the revenge thriller has psychological drama and mystery. The film revolves around an intense rivalry between two magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman), with the latter taking revenge for his wife's death.

The Menu

Streaming on: Netflix

This 2022 black comedy horror revolves around a group of wealthy guests gathered for a dinner prepared by the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). As the night unfolds, the shocking reveal makes the dinner a nightmare experience for the elite diners.

John Wick franchise

Streaming on: Netflix

From the first instalment of John Wick, the action done by the heartbroken John, played by Keanu Reeves, whose wife is dead and left a puppy for him, makes one of the most gripping and best action-thrillers with revenge infused. The film franchise follows John Wick, a retired hitman, who is on a revenge spree after some criminals kill his beloved dog.

The Revenant

Streaming on: Disney+

With revenge, Leonardo DiCaprio's film is a survival and adventure drama. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film revolves around Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who has been left alone by his group after a brutal bear attack. However, he survives and now can go to any length with the vengeance he has against John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy), who betrayed him.