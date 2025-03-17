Another month, another set of movies is set to wave goodbye to Netflix. In March, there are certain fan-favourite movies such as Tom Hardy's Mad Max: Fury Road, Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, and Godzilla Vs. Kong that will be leaving the streaming giant this month.

For film fanatics out there, here we have curated a list of movies that you want to catch before the month ends.

Movies leaving Netflix in March

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton.

The fourth instalment in the Mad Max franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland and follows Max Rockatansky (Hardy), along with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in a fight against warlord Immortan Joe (Keays-Byrne) and his army.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Directed by George Miller pic.twitter.com/2Du7OLykmD — Monica Mc Callion (@CallionMonica) January 23, 2025

Aftersun (2022)

This critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama is loosely based on director Charlotte Wells's childhood. The film revolves around an 11-year-old girl on a birthday vacation with her father at a Turkish resort.

Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

The fourth film of the Monsterverse, this 2021 movie sees the epic clash between the two titans—Kong and Godzilla—after a group of scientists, go on a perilous journey to uncover the origins of Kong and find his home.

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González.





Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's film is truly for every individual who is a big sci-fi fan. Set in a future where Earth is on the brink of collapse, a team of astronauts embarks on a journey in space in search of a habitable planet for humanity's survival.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine.

No Escape (2015)

This action thriller tells the story of an engineer, who gets trapped with his family in an unidentified country in Southeast Asia when foreigners are being attacked.

Cast: Owen Wilson, Lake Bell, and Pierce Brosnan