OTT Binge-Watch: Best Anime on Netflix Right Now!

Adapted from the blockbuster manga, this long-running series follows Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose ultimate goal is to become the King of the Pirates. To achieve his dream, he must find the legendary treasure
Set in the world of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077, this show revolves around a young boy who tries to survive in a technology-driven world and joins a group of misfit hackers.
If you love anime and the fantasy world, then this anime is for you. Adaptation of the popular manga by Ryoko Kui, the series revolves around a group of adventurers who love to cook dishes made out of monster parts.
Exploring themes like social anxiety and expectations, this show revolves around a shy girl named Komi, who struggles to communicate with her classmates. Her life changes when she meets Tadano, a classmate who helps her overcome her silence.
This sweet and romance-filled series is set in the 1800s. It follows the story of Miyo, a Cinderella-like character mistreated by her family. Her only hope is to find a sweet husband, but her expectations are shattered when she discovers her fiancé is a cruel commander. However, as they start living together, they find true love and happiness.
Based on the popular manga, Beastars is set in a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist. The story takes a dark turn when an alpaca is mysteriously murdered. Legoshi, a large gray wolf, takes it upon himself to solve the crime.
{{ primary_category.name }}