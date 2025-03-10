OTT Binge-Watch: Best Anime on Netflix Right Now!

Pragati Awasthi
Mar 10, 2025, 03:49 PM

From One Piece to My Happy Marriage: Here are sone of the best anime series that fan new comers or fans can watch.

Photo Credit : Netflix

One Piece

Adapted from the blockbuster manga, this long-running series follows Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose ultimate goal is to become the King of the Pirates. To achieve his dream, he must find the legendary treasure

Photo Credit : Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Set in the world of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077, this show revolves around a young boy who tries to survive in a technology-driven world and joins a group of misfit hackers.

Photo Credit : Netflix

Delicious in Dungeon

If you love anime and the fantasy world, then this anime is for you. Adaptation of the popular manga by Ryoko Kui, the series revolves around a group of adventurers who love to cook dishes made out of monster parts.

Photo Credit : Netflix

Komi Can't Communicate

Exploring themes like social anxiety and expectations, this show revolves around a shy girl named Komi, who struggles to communicate with her classmates. Her life changes when she meets Tadano, a classmate who helps her overcome her silence.

Photo Credit : Netflix

My Happy Marriage

This sweet and romance-filled series is set in the 1800s. It follows the story of Miyo, a Cinderella-like character mistreated by her family. Her only hope is to find a sweet husband, but her expectations are shattered when she discovers her fiancé is a cruel commander. However, as they start living together, they find true love and happiness.

Photo Credit : Netflix

Beastars

Based on the popular manga, Beastars is set in a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist. The story takes a dark turn when an alpaca is mysteriously murdered. Legoshi, a large gray wolf, takes it upon himself to solve the crime.

Photo Credit : Netflix