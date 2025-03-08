If you're a fan of nerve-wracking horror thrillers and always find yourself searching for the next terrifying film, then your search is over!

From '60s classics like Psycho to haunting thrillers such as Hereditary, the celluloid world has a plethora of spine-chilling films that will leave you with sleepless nights!

For all horror enthusiasts, we've compiled a list of heart-pounding movies you must watch if you haven't already.

7 horror movies that will haunt you in your sleep

Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock’s timeless horror masterpiece is a must-watch for anyone who calls themselves a fan of the genre. Released in the 1960s, the dark and chilling movie is loosely based on the real-life killings in Wisconsin.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

One of the most disturbing horror films ever made, Rosemary’s Baby is based on Ira Levin's 1967 novel. The film follows Rosemary Woodhouse (played by Mia Farrow), a pregnant woman who begins to suspect her neighbours of sinister intentions after noticing strange occurrences.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Released 40 years ago, this slasher classic marked the beginning of one of the most iconic horror franchises in history. The cult favourite follows Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured serial killer who haunts and murders teenagers in their dreams.

Hereditary (2018)

A slow-burning, deeply unsettling horror film, Hereditary follows the Graham family as they experience terrifying supernatural occurrences after the death of their matriarch. With chilling performances and a disturbing narrative, this movie is one of the best movies released in recent times.

The Exorcist (1973)

Considered one of the greatest horror films of all time, The Exorcist follows the terrifying possession of a young girl and the desperate attempts of two Catholic priests to save her from an evil entity. This 1973 classic remains one of the most-loved horror films ever made.

Talk to Me (2023)

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the movie follows a group of teenagers discovering how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. However, things go too far as insidious activity begins.

The Others (2001)

Starring Nicole Kidman, this gothic and creepy psychological horror film tells the story of Grace Stewart, living in an isolated house with her two photosensitive children, Anne and Nicholas. However, the haunting begins after Grace hires three strangers as new servants.