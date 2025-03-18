Britain’s Princess Kate Middleton made a comeback to the Irish Guard’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in London on Monday (March 17) . This was her first public appearance at the event after missing the event last year due to her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales serves as the honorary colonel of the regiment.

She received a warm welcome by the regiment as she joined the soldiers at Wellington Barracks. For the occasion, Kate wore a gold brooch made by Cartier, which is traditionally loaned to her by the Irish Guards for the parade over a traditional green overcoat.

Kate’s cancer diagnosis

The Princess had given 2024 St. Patrick’s Day parade a miss as she was recovering from an abdominal surgery and undergoing cancer treatment. Kate underwent the surgery in January 2023 and later that year revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer following the operation. After undergoing chemotherapy treatment, the Princess announced earlier this year that she is now in remission.

Prince William and Princess Kate Photograph: (AFP)

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery,” Kate said in a statement. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

Kate’s first solo parade as Colonel

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was special also because Kate carried out the event solo as Colonel of the Irish Guards for the first time. She was appointed at the Colonel in 2023. In her previous appearance at the parade, she was joined by the Prince of Wales.

At Monday’s event, the Princess of Wales presented long service and good conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their dedication. She also awarded operational medals to Irish Guards soldiers returning from deployment in Iraq.



