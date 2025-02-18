Kate Middleton and her little artists. On Monday (Feb 18), the Princess of Wales gave the world a glimpse into her fun family life by sharing four portraits hand-drawn by her and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The fun activity of drawing each other's portraits was part of a special art session with her children for the Shaping Us initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate Middleton and her children's hand-drawn portraits

On Monday, Middleton proved that she's raising true artists as she shared hand-drawn portraits by her children in different hues of red, green, pink, and black, among other shades.

The first portrait, drawn by her youngest child, Prince Louis, was of a lady, he made using bright red and orange hues. The second picture was created by Princess Charlotte, who also chose to draw a lady with long hair. Unlike Louis, Princess Charlotte used lighter shades of blue, green, purple, and yellow.

🖌: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of… pic.twitter.com/lvbQXkgDdz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 17, 2025

The third picture was by Prince George, who drew a lady sitting on a sofa. His drawing was made with black strokes only.

Looking at all three portraits, it seems like Kate was the only subject of her kid's drawing.

Meanwhile, the last portrait drawn by Catherine was a sketch that seemed to be of Prince Louis with his eyes closed. Drawn with black charcoal, the photo is known to prove Kate's artistic talent. For the unversed, Princess has studied art history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Sharing the photos on the official social media handle, Middleton wrote, ''Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!🖌: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.''

The post also shared The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's The Shaping Us Framework.

In the follow-up thread, they wrote about the importance of social and emotional skills in early childhood.

''The @Earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us,'' the follow-up thread reads.

Soon after the portraits were shared, netizens hailed the royal's artwork.

One user wrote, ''I love this. So many parents keep their noses in their phones these days and don't really connect with their children.''

Another user wrote, ''This is a great way of being creative, and these are FANTASTIC portraits! Thank you for sharing them.''



In June 2021, The Princess of Wales launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which focuses on awareness about children's early years and their extraordinary impact on their lives.