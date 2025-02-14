Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Valentine's Day with a special picture.

Marking the day of love, William shared a sweet picture for her Valentine. The photo shows William adorably kissing his wife Kate on the cheek as they both sit on a grassy land in the middle of trees holding each others hands.

Sharing the picture on the official social media handle of the couple, they simply captioned it with a red heart emoji.

The picture is taken from a video shared last year where Kate announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment. Kate is now in remission from cancer and has resumed her royal duties.

Soon after the photo was shared, fans gushed over the happy couple.

Commenting on the picture, one user wrote, ''True love ❤️ King and Queen of our Hearts ❤️❤️.''

Another wrote, ''Awww thats so sweet of you to share this lovely pict! Happy valentine day!''

Last month, William shared an admiring post for his wife, Kate as he wished her on her 43rd birthday.

Taking to X, William wrote, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W pic.twitter.com/VIW5v2aKlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2025

William shared a black-and-white picture of Kate.

William and Kate faced immense challenges in 2024, but they had each other’s strength throughout the tough phase.

In 2024, both Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. In November, the Prince said the cancer diagnosis of his wife and dad were “brutal”.

During his South Africa trip, when asked about the year, he said: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

In March 2024, Kate Middleton announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess had abdominal surgery in January 2024. However, what type of cancer Kate suffered is still a secret.