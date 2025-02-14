The new era for Marvel fans has begun with a new Captain America! The highly anticipated movie, Captain America: Brave New World finally arrived in theatres worldwide on February 14, 2025.

Starring Anthony Mackie, the movie will see the actor reprising his role as Sam Wilson in his new white, blue and red suit. The early reviews of the film are out and here's what MCU's fans are saying.

What is Captain America: Brave New World all about?

Directed by Julius Onah, the movie stars Anthony Mackie, who took up the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In the movie, he will be fighting General Ross (Red Hulk), played by Harrison Ford.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, ''Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.''

The cast also includes Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Devoted fans have watched the first-day first show of the movie and shared their views on the big release.

Contrary to critics' view, one user wrote, ''Listen, I’m gonna disagree with the majority of critics, I thought #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld was a hell of a good time!''

Another wrote, ''It's good that Sam has a Vibranium suit; the wings and helmet are coming in handy; otherwise, 😭.''

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu! pic.twitter.com/Z8CgucSzrU — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld rocked. Mackie cements himself as #CaptainAmerica wit COMMANDING presence and chemistry wit his costars. It’s refreshing to get a grounded MCU film that isnt tied to anything. This film brings me back to pre-Infinity War MCU. Fuck the haters watch it! https://t.co/fGCLLKeGVs pic.twitter.com/TOmslMmn9S — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) February 14, 2025

I feel like #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a film people are going to watch themselves today, and realize that it’s not nearly as bad as the RT score suggests or the narrative around it has been



It’s an Iron Man 2 level film, an enjoyable cohesive film, that’s also a bit messy pic.twitter.com/tlTaEGjyio — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) February 13, 2025