Kanye West and Bianca Censori headed for divorce? Here's the truth!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for divorce. These rumours spread across the internet like a fire. However, the rapper's representatives quickly quashed the baseless report.

Advertisment

The shocking news comes days after West's wife Bianca made several jaw-drops with her nude appearance at the Grammys red carpet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are NOT heading for divorce

Soon after the news of Kanye and Bianca's separations broke, the couple's rep told The Hollywood Reporter that all the reports going on were false.

Advertisment

Also read: Kanye West back on X three days after anti-Semitic post went viral, deletes controversial posts

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopoulos, told THR.

“Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track,” Yiannopoulos added.

Advertisment

Also read: Kanye West's X account deactivated after he posts 'I am a Nazi'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's divorce rumour

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that the couple is heading for divorce. A source close to them told the British outlet that they have broken up and may begin the legal process to end their marriage in the coming days.

Later, American outlet TMZ reported that both of them even contacted divorce attorneys to end their two-year marriage.

Also read: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's shocking appearance on Grammys red carpet leads to hilarious reactions on the Internet

The rumours come at a time when Kanye is back in the headlines after he made sexist, homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks that sparked widespread outrage.

Earlier this week, West wrote on X, "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up." The post has now been deleted. However, it remains unclear whether Kanye deleted the posts or it was removed by the micro-blogging site.

Also read: Tilda Swinton lashes out as she receives Berlin festival award

Following his controversial remarks, his X account was suspended. However, his account was reactivated on Thursday (Feb 13).

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022, after the rapper's split from Kim Kardashian.