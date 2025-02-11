Kanye West is no longer on the X platform. The controversial rapper’s X account was deactivated after he made antisemitic posts like “I am a Nazi”. From that to calling Hitler “so fresh”, Kanye has been posting many antisemitic things on his social media platform for the past few days.

Advertisment

Kanye West's posts widely condemned

Kanye, aka Ye’s, posts were widely condemned by anti-hate organisations such as the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. As Kanye made antisemitic rants, Hollywood celebrities, such as David Schwimmer called on X owner Elon Musk to remove the rapper from the social media platform.

The Friends actor wrote on Instagram, “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

Advertisment

We are unaware whether Kanye deactivated his own X account or if he was removed by force from the social media platform.

As of now, Kanye’s profile page reads: “This account doesn’t exist.”

Advertisment

Kanye West has a long history of controversies

Kanye West has never shied off from making controversial statements. In addition to all the racist remarks on X, he also spent the last few days defending Sean “Diddy” Combs who is currently in jail on multiple charges of rape, sexual assault, prostitution and racketeering. He also defended his current wife Bianca Censori's dress she wore to the Grammys. Bianca shocked everyone when she appeared in a nude dress at the awards show. She and Kanye were reportedly asked to leave the red carpet.

This was not the first time Kanye West has posted antisemitic rants on X. The rapper was restricted on the social media platform in 2022 after a post in which he declared that he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”