Three days after his account on social media platform X was deactivated, Kanye West has made a controversial return. The 47-year-old rapper's account was seemingly shut down on Monday, after his vile rants which were sexist, homophobic and anti-Semitic in nature, sparked widespread outrage.



Since then, the rapper's account had disappeared from X, only to reappear on Thursday on the platform.

Since his account was deactivated, an error message was displayed that read, “This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another,” on X.

It seems the rapper wanted to have a fresh start on his return to X as many of his offensive comments were deleted. His account came with a disclaimer which read as 'sensitive content'- serving as a warning to users to tread his page with caution.

The warning reads, “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?”

However, there are still some of his posts from his three-day rant visible on his account. West’s return to X quickly became the talk of the town with his name trending once again on the social media website.

West’s three-day rant on X

West’s account was suspended after a three-day barrage that was anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist. The posts sparked outrage across social media. His last post before his account was deactivated on Monday read as, "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up."

It remains unclear whether Kanye deleted the posts himself or if they were removed by X.

The rapper has so far not posted anything on his return to the platform.

His rant came soon after his appearance with his wife Bianca Censori on the Grammy’s red carpet which created headlines as she appeared in a mostly see-through dress on the red carpet.

