Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine gave the BAFTA Awards 2025 a miss this year. The Prince and Princess of Wales have attended Britain's biggest night for movies together on five occasions earlier. However, the royal couple was absent at the February 16 event.



Prince William, who has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, did appear in a video package during the awards show.

Advertisment

William and Kate skip BAFTAs

The Royal couple are reportedly on vacation on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean, according to The Mail.



Earlier the palace had announced that Prince William and Princess Kate would not be attending the BAFTA awards this year. No reason was cited at that time.



Now, reports state that February 14 was the last day of school for their three children- Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — before a half-term break. During school vacations, the couple usually makes a point to lessen their royal work and spend time together as a family.



On February 12, William did celebrate British filmmakers at the London Screen Academy.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light loses international feature film BAFTA to Emilia Perez



The royal met students making a film, meeting the hair and make-up teams, seeing how costumes were created and even getting behind the camera.



The couple has missed BAFTAs before. Prince William had to cancel his appearance in 2021 following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. In 2022, the couple had other engagements.

Advertisment

BAFTA Awards 2025: Key Highlights and Winners



In 2024, Prince William made a solo appearance while his wife was recovering from abdominal surgery. Fans would recall that later in March, Kate revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.



William had apologised on his wife's behalf at the event and said, "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs."

Kate brought glamour to BAFTA 2023 red carpet

Princess Kate last attended the BAFTAs with WIliam in 2023, dressed in a white Alexander McQueen gown that she previously wore to the same event in 2019. She altered the one-shoulder dress to feature a chiffon sleeve detail, accessorising with elbow-length gloves and statement earrings from Zara to give the ensemble a fresh look.

Advertisment

BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Full List of Winners: Conclave, Anora, The Brutalist pick big wins