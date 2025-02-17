BAFTA Awards 2025: Key Highlights and Winners
By: Zeba Khan
Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison got their due with acting honours. Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award for his role in the Brutalist as a Hungarian-Jewish architect. Mikey Madison won for her role in Anora. The film was about a sex worker who falls in love with a Russian oligarch.
The night saw a star-studded appearance on the red carpet with actors like Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and singers like Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello look stunning in their gowns and sharp dresses.
Conclave, The Brutalist and Anora took home several BAFTAs. The Brutalist and Conclave each won four awards including for Outstanding British Film, Best Film and Editing for Conclave, while The Brutalist took home the Best Director award for Brady Corbet.
The awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.
Jacques Audiard won BAFTA for Film not in the English language for Emilia Perez. Despite opening to mixed responses, Emilia Pérez has been dominating the film awards season this time, even becoming the only non-English film to earn 13 Academy Award nominations.
In addition to stars who had been nominated for acting chops, we spotted singers like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and others at the BAFTA Awards ceremony.
