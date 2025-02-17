Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light may have fetched a BAFTA nomination earlier this year but on Sunday the film lost out to France's Emilia Perez in the Best Film Not In the English Language category.



The 78th edition of the BAFTA took place in London. Kapadia's film was an Indo-French production that had earned a nomination but award-season favourite Emilia Perez took home the award.

Advertisment

Third major upset for Kapadia's film

The BAFTA snub was the third major upset for All We Imagine As Light. The film had failed to win any award at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.



Despite the loss, All We Imagine As Light has garnered significant global recognition, making waves in the international film circuit. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Critics Choice Awards: All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez in Best Foreign Language category



The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.

Advertisment

Conclave, The Brutalist win major awards

The Brutalist and Conclave each won four awards including for Outstanding British Film, Best Film and Editing for Conclave, while The Brutalist took home the Best Director award for Brady Corbet. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison got their due with acting honours. Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award for his role in the Brutalist as a Hungarian-Jewish architect. Mikey Madison won for her role in Anora. The film was about a sex worker who falls in love with a Russian oligarch.



BAFTA Awards were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

Also see: BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Full List of Winners: Conclave, Anora, The Brutalist pick big wins

Advertisment



(With agency inputs)